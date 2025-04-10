PSL 10: Can Multan Sultans get it right this time?

Former champions Multan Sultans will enter the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as one of the most consistent teams in recent years.

Built around leadership stability and role clarity, the Rizwan-led side has again assembled a squad that balances experience, flexibility, and impact potential.

Squad

Player Name Role Category Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Platinum Usama Mir Bowler Platinum Michael Bracewell All-rounder Platinum David Willey All-rounder Diamond Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Diamond Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Diamond Chris Jordan All-rounder Gold Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Gold Kamran Ghulam All-rounder Gold Faisal Akram Bowler Silver Akif Javed Bowler Silver Tayyab Tahir Batter Silver Josh Little Bowler Silver Gudakesh Motie Bowler Silver Shahid Aziz All-rounder Emerging Ubaid Shah Bowler Emerging Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Supplementary Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Supplementary Yasir Khan Batter Supplementary Aamer Azmat Batter Supplementary

Rizwan’s anchor role in focus

Mohammad Rizwan’s ability to anchor innings with low-risk, high-consistency batting has underpinned much of Multan’s recent success. Since 2020, he has recorded the second-highest balls-per-dismissal (BPD) figure among batters with 500+ balls faced, just behind Babar Azam.

However, his strike rate of 129.7 continues to raise concerns, especially in a tournament where explosive scoring is often the differentiator.

Player Innings Strike Rate BPD Babar Azam 53 133.0 41.1 Mohammad Rizwan 49 129.7 37.9 Shoaib Malik 51 134.4 26.4

Mohammad Rizwan remains central to Multan’s strategy, but the franchise’s title hopes may rest on extracting value from their spin attack and middle-order hitters.

Fast-bowling depth

Despite the presence of David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Josh Little, and Chris Jordan, it is 23-year-old Akif Javed who has emerged as a potential leader of the pace attack. The left-armer has taken 35 wickets in the 2024/25 domestic season, trailing only Rizwan Butt.

Player Overs Wickets Avg Rizwan Butt 94.5 36 16.7 Akif Javed 80.3 35 17.1 Taskin Ahmed 68.2 35 13.9

Spin department

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, Multan’s platinum pick, may be one of the most underrated selections of the draft. The off-spinner has one of the best bowling averages in powerplay overs since 2020 and adds batting firepower lower down the order. His inclusion provides Rizwan with a multi-role option in both departments.

Player Overs Wickets Avg Imran Tahir 67.0 29 14.9 Michael Bracewell 40.4 17 17.4 Manimaran Siddarth 83.0 28 17.8

Usama Mir – the game changer

Leg-spinner Usama Mir has become a regular strike bowler for Multan but remains one of the most expensive among PSL spinners. With 59 wickets to his name, his impact is unquestionable, but an economy rate of 8.2 could hurt the team on flat tracks.

Player Overs Wickets Economy Usama Mir 155.4 59 8.2 Abrar Ahmed 65.0 22 7.8 Liam Dawson 84.3 21 7.8

Outlook

Multan Sultans appear tactically well-rounded heading into PSL 10. Rizwan’s stability at the top, coupled with impact players like Bracewell and Iftikhar, gives them the tools for a strong campaign. However, the effectiveness of their spin resources and middle-order strike rates will require close management.

The franchise has made three consecutive PSL finals but fallen short each time. Whether they can go one step further this season may come down to how well they navigate the fine margins that define PSL outcomes.