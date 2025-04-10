PSL 10: Can Multan Sultans get it right this time?

Former champions Multan Sultans will enter the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as one of the most consistent teams in recent years.
Built around leadership stability and role clarity, the Rizwan-led side has again assembled a squad that balances experience, flexibility, and impact potential.
Squad
|Player Name
|Role
|Category
|Mohammad Rizwan (C)
|Wicket-keeper
|Platinum
|Usama Mir
|Bowler
|Platinum
|Michael Bracewell
|All-rounder
|Platinum
|David Willey
|All-rounder
|Diamond
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|All-rounder
|Diamond
|Usman Khan
|Wicket-keeper
|Diamond
|Chris Jordan
|All-rounder
|Gold
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Bowler
|Gold
|Kamran Ghulam
|All-rounder
|Gold
|Faisal Akram
|Bowler
|Silver
|Akif Javed
|Bowler
|Silver
|Tayyab Tahir
|Batter
|Silver
|Josh Little
|Bowler
|Silver
|Gudakesh Motie
|Bowler
|Silver
|Shahid Aziz
|All-rounder
|Emerging
|Ubaid Shah
|Bowler
|Emerging
|Johnson Charles
|Wicket-keeper
|Supplementary
|Shai Hope
|Wicket-keeper
|Supplementary
|Yasir Khan
|Batter
|Supplementary
|Aamer Azmat
|Batter
|Supplementary
Rizwan’s anchor role in focus
Mohammad Rizwan’s ability to anchor innings with low-risk, high-consistency batting has underpinned much of Multan’s recent success. Since 2020, he has recorded the second-highest balls-per-dismissal (BPD) figure among batters with 500+ balls faced, just behind Babar Azam.
Islamabad United target back-to-back PSL titles with proven formula
However, his strike rate of 129.7 continues to raise concerns, especially in a tournament where explosive scoring is often the differentiator.
|Player
|Innings
|Strike Rate
|BPD
|Babar Azam
|53
|133.0
|41.1
|Mohammad Rizwan
|49
|129.7
|37.9
|Shoaib Malik
|51
|134.4
|26.4
Mohammad Rizwan remains central to Multan’s strategy, but the franchise’s title hopes may rest on extracting value from their spin attack and middle-order hitters.
Fast-bowling depth
Despite the presence of David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Josh Little, and Chris Jordan, it is 23-year-old Akif Javed who has emerged as a potential leader of the pace attack. The left-armer has taken 35 wickets in the 2024/25 domestic season, trailing only Rizwan Butt.
|Player
|Overs
|Wickets
|Avg
|Rizwan Butt
|94.5
|36
|16.7
|Akif Javed
|80.3
|35
|17.1
|Taskin Ahmed
|68.2
|35
|13.9
Spin department
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, Multan’s platinum pick, may be one of the most underrated selections of the draft. The off-spinner has one of the best bowling averages in powerplay overs since 2020 and adds batting firepower lower down the order. His inclusion provides Rizwan with a multi-role option in both departments.
|Player
|Overs
|Wickets
|Avg
|Imran Tahir
|67.0
|29
|14.9
|Michael Bracewell
|40.4
|17
|17.4
|Manimaran Siddarth
|83.0
|28
|17.8
Usama Mir – the game changer
Leg-spinner Usama Mir has become a regular strike bowler for Multan but remains one of the most expensive among PSL spinners. With 59 wickets to his name, his impact is unquestionable, but an economy rate of 8.2 could hurt the team on flat tracks.
|Player
|Overs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Usama Mir
|155.4
|59
|8.2
|Abrar Ahmed
|65.0
|22
|7.8
|Liam Dawson
|84.3
|21
|7.8
No wins, no interest: Pakistan team’s poor form drains life out of PSL
Outlook
Multan Sultans appear tactically well-rounded heading into PSL 10. Rizwan’s stability at the top, coupled with impact players like Bracewell and Iftikhar, gives them the tools for a strong campaign. However, the effectiveness of their spin resources and middle-order strike rates will require close management.
The franchise has made three consecutive PSL finals but fallen short each time. Whether they can go one step further this season may come down to how well they navigate the fine margins that define PSL outcomes.
Comments