No wins, no interest: Pakistan team’s poor form drains life out of PSL

Once hailed as the crown jewel of Pakistan’s cricket calendar, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick off its latest season on Friday, April 11 — but with noticeably less fanfare than in previous years.

What was once a source of nationwide excitement now appears to be struggling to capture the public’s imagination, with empty seats, lukewarm social media buzz, and a general sense of disinterest hanging over the tournament’s build-up.

The primary reason for this fading excitement can be traced directly to the national team’s ongoing underperformance. Cricket stars such as Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam have all failed to deliver on their potential — a trend that has soured fan sentiment across the board.

Recent series losses have only compounded the frustration. The crushing 1-4 defeat in the five-match T20I series to New Zealand and a 0-3 clean sweep in the ODI series have left fans disillusioned.

Before that, Pakistan’s dismal showing in the Champions Trophy — a home tournament where the nation entered as defending champions — was nothing short of embarrassing.

Hosting their first international event since the 1996 World Cup, Pakistan were expected to dominate, especially with the home advantage. Instead, the team crashed out in the group stage, losing both matches to New Zealand and India before the washed-out match against Bangladesh. The shock was felt deeply by a cricket-loving nation that had long awaited such an opportunity on home soil.

Yet, despite these consistent failures, there appears to be little accountability. Captain Mohammad Rizwan, in his usual composed tone, repeated his now-familiar mantra: “Ya to win hai, ya learn hai.”

While philosophically sound, fans are increasingly frustrated — asking when the learning phase will end and the winning will begin. Rizwan’s post-match comments after the loss to New Zealand only fueled the fire.

Rather than acknowledging the need for change, he shifted focus to the PSL, claiming it would bring “happiness” to the people.

“We will go back and discuss whatever we have learned from here. We are going to enjoy PSL; it’s a big tournament for us,” Rizwan said. After a string of lacklustre performances, his remarks came across as tone-deaf, failing to address the national mood.

Beyond performance issues, the PSL has also faltered in its marketing and structural planning. Ali Tareen raised valid concerns in a recent interview with CricWick, highlighting that franchise owners do not actually ‘own’ their teams in a real sense — they pay annual fees to retain them.

This model, he argues, stifles long-term planning and growth. Unlike the IPL, where owners enjoy full autonomy, PSL teams are bound by rigid structures, with little room to attract foreign investment or innovate commercially.

Tareen also pointed out the lack of transparency and a revenue-sharing model within the PSL. He labelled the current management “non-serious” and warned that without a long-term strategy — particularly concerning the expansion to eight teams — the league risks further instability. “Without a clear plan and policy clarity, things could get messy,” he cautioned.

One of the most visible indicators of the PSL’s decline has been the poor turnout at stadiums. Karachi, once a stronghold of Pakistani cricket, has witnessed half-empty stands in recent seasons. So much so that the PCB reduced the number of PSL matches in Karachi from 11 last year to just five this year. This shift reflects not only logistical concerns but also a fading public interest — especially in a city that has historically embraced the league.

So, what has caused the PSL to lose its spark?

While the national team’s poor performance remains a critical factor, the league’s stagnation and inward-looking approach are equally responsible.

The failure to evolve, adapt, and engage fans has left PSL lagging behind emerging leagues. Without innovation in ownership models and marketing and inspiring performances from national players, the league continues to drift.

The PSL’s decline should be a wake-up call — not just for the PCB but for everyone invested in the future of cricket in Pakistan. Reviving the league’s energy will require a two-pronged strategy: restoring national pride through meaningful changes in the national team setup and rethinking how the league is run, marketed, and evolved.

Until then, even the glitter of the PSL might not be enough to cover the cracks in Pakistan’s cricketing foundation.