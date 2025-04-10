AIRLINK 170.50 Increased By ▲ 13.09 (8.32%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.88%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.35%)
FCCL 47.42 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.48%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.69%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.05 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (3.76%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.24%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.88 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.29%)
OGDC 214.89 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (3.05%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (9.61%)
PIAHCLA 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.31%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (3.1%)
PRL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.65%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.2%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TRG 63.19 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (4.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.71%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,507 Increased By 267.9 (2.19%)
BR30 37,638 Increased By 1245.3 (3.42%)
KSE100 116,326 Increased By 2172.9 (1.9%)
KSE30 35,816 Increased By 615.1 (1.75%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices climb over 1% as Trump hikes China tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 11:16am

Gold rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion after the U.S. hiked tariffs on China, the top metals consumer, escalating the already heated trade war, despite a 90-day pause on tariffs for other countries.

Spot gold was up 1.5% at $3,129.33 an ounce, as of 0514 GMT. In the previous session, bullion recorded its best day since October 2023. U.S. gold futures climbed 2.2% to $3,145.80.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% from 104%. The world’s two largest economies have engaged in a series of tit-for-tat tariffs over the past week.

However, Trump decided to temporarily lower the hefty duties he recently imposed on several countries.

“If we enter a slow growth period, which is our base case, we think rates will eventually head lower and push gold higher since inflation worries will still be with us for much of the year due to tariff impacts,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.

“Eventually we do see $3,200 possibly by month-end, if not earlier.”

Gold gains ground as dollar wavers on tariff jitters

Gold, a hedge against global uncertainties and inflation, has risen more than 18% in 2025, driven largely by Trump’s tariff plans, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, strong central bank buying, and increased investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

According to minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting, policymakers were nearly unanimous last month in warning that the U.S. economy faced risks of higher inflation alongside slower growth, with some noting “difficult tradeoffs” may lie ahead.

Non-yielding bullion stands to lose its appeal if inflationary pressures force the Fed to keep interest rates higher.

Traders now await data from the U.S. Consumer Price Index, due later in the day, and the Producer Price Index print on Friday.

Spot silver gained 0.6% to $31.21 an ounce, platinum lost 0.3% to $935.54, and palladium shed 1% to $922.00.

Gold Gold Prices gold market Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices climb over 1% as Trump hikes China tariffs

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories