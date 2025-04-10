IESCO recovers Rs6.358bn from 1.2m defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered an amount of Rs6.358 billion from more than 1.2 million running and dead defaulters.

According to an official statement, IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Naeem Jan has issued instructions to all field formations to ensure timely and 100 percent recovery of electricity bills from government and private consumers and any laxity and negligence in this regard has become intolerable.

He instructed Chief Engineer Commercial to meet with government institutions heads for bills payment.

He has also requested consumers to deposit their electricity bills on time to avoid the hassle of power supply interruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025