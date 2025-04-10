Advancing environmental initiatives : Punjab making remarkable strides: Marriyum

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb has claimed that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is making remarkable strides in advancing three major environmental initiatives aimed at improving the region’s ecology, tackling smog, and generating employment opportunities.

These initiatives — the Chief Minister’s Plant for Pakistan Initiative, the Chief Minister’s Initiative for Agro-forestry on Forest Waste Land, and the Green Pakistan Programme — are paving the way for a greener, healthier future.

The Forest Department has already made significant progress in the current fiscal year, planting an impressive 4.1 million trees to date. In a bid to surpass their goals, a comprehensive strategy has been implemented, ensuring that the target will be exceeded in the coming months.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the importance of these environmental efforts, described tree plantation as more than just a horticultural task — it’s a mission to safeguard the planet for future generations. As part of these initiatives, the government has set a target to plant 47 million trees over the next five years, covering an expansive 57,551 acres of land.

The Forest Department’s efforts have already contributed 0.3 million trees under the non-development budget, while an additional 7 million saplings have been provided to various departments and the Pakistan Armed Forces, furthering the collective effort to green the region.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb further highlighted the broader benefits of these projects, noting that they serve as vital tools in combating environmental pollution while also boosting the local economy and creating jobs. She added that afforestation efforts on barren lands are helping to establish eco-friendly zones, which will serve as a robust response to the challenges posed by climate change.

In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the slogan “One Citizen, One Tree” is being widely promoted, urging every individual to take responsibility for the region’s environmental well-being. This collective effort underscores the belief that a greener Punjab is not just a government priority but a shared responsibility for all citizens.

These initiatives, which are already making a significant impact, are not only driving the extensive plantation of trees but also laying the foundation for a new green economy. They are fostering development in remote areas, helping to create sustainable livelihoods while addressing pressing environmental concerns.

