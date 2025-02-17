AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

Large-scale plantation drive launched In Lahore: Punjab govt says ‘natural forest’ to be created on 978 acres of land

Safdar Rasheed Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has announced that a large-scale plantation drive has been launched in Lahore to establish a natural forest on 978 acres. The initiative aims to transform Lahore into an “oxygen hub” by developing a natural air filter along the Ravi River.

As part of this campaign, 105,000 trees have already been planted on 144 acres, with the process continuing at an accelerated pace. The Punjab government has set a target of planting 634,000 trees to improve air quality, making this initiative a significant step in the fight against smog.

The senior minister further stated that a “green wall” covering 978 acres will be established to combat pollution and convert Lahore into a green, environmentally friendly city. She emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Green Revolution” is a major and long-term initiative for environmental protection, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for Lahore.

Highlighting the urgency of afforestation to tackle air pollution and extreme heat, Maryam Aurangzeb stressed that the expansion of the green belt along the Ravi River will provide fresh and clean oxygen to residents. She urged the public to actively participate in the campaign, as every tree planted will contribute to the vision of a smog-free and greener Lahore.

The Punjab Forest Department and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are expanding the scope of this plantation drive to implement natural solutions for air pollution. Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the senior minister declared that under the principle of “Every Plant, A New Life,” efforts will continue to ensure a greener, cleaner,

and pollution-free Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Maryam Aurangzeb Ravi River plantation drive

