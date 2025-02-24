Host Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

In a significant blow to the host nation, Pakistan have been eliminated from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy following New Zealand’s victory against Bangladesh on Monday.

The tournament saw the green shirts struggling to find form against top-tier opponents, including New Zealand and arch-rivals India.

Pakistan to face Bangladesh in their last group match in Rawalpindi on Thursday, but both have already been eliminated after Bangladesh’s lose to New Zealand. India and New Zealand to make into semi finals from their group.

Pakistan is staging a major international tournament for the first time in nearly three decades but India refused to visit – citing security concerns and political tensions – meaning the teams faced each other in Dubai.

Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan’s batsmen in loss to India

The return of international play has been a huge source of national pride but Pakistan fans at home suffered the double heartbreak on Sunday of watching their team falter against India from a distance.

“It was such a big match and we went down with a whimper,” 42-year-old Zain Mursaleen told Reuters.

The eight-team tournament only began on Wednesday. But Pakistan also lost their opening game, meaning their fate hangs on the outcome of a match between New Zealand-Bangladesh match.

As the tournament progresses without the host team, Pakistan face critical introspection and rebuilding. The early exit from a major International Cricket Council (ICC) event on home soil underscores the need for strategic changes and renewed focus to reclaim their standing in international cricket.