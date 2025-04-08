AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-08

Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Monday with low trading volume. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman ...
Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Monday with low trading volume.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that American President Donald Trump announced a significant increase in tariffs on nearly 100 countries, which fell like a bomb on the world’s markets, causing chaos. A massive wave of decline was witnessed in almost all markets. The local cotton market also faced its negative repercussions.

He also told that current cotton prices in Sindh range between Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,200 per maund, depending on quality, while Punjab’s rates are between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund.

The spot rate remained steady at Rs 16,800 per maund, and polyester fiber was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices

Comments

200 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories