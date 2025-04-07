AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-07

Modest depreciation

Recorder Review Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated against the US dollar during the previous week as it lost Re0.31 or 0.11% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 280.47, against 280.16 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

It was a shorter week for currency trading due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The market remained closed from Monday to Wednesday and traded for only last two days of the week.

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 0.7% on a year-on-year basis in March 2025, a reading below that of February 2025 when it stood at 1.5%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.9% in March 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in March 2024.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.68 billion as of March 28. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.58 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.90 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 18 paise for buying and 13 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.89 and 281.98, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR lost 6.83 rupees for buying and 7.03 rupees for selling, closing at 307.69 and 310.91, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 12 paise for buying and 19 paise for selling, closing at 76.11 and 76.74, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 15 paise for buying and 9 paise for selling, closing at 74.39 and 74.98, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.46

Offer Close Rs. 280.66

Bid Open Rs. 280.21

Offer Open Rs. 280.41

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.89

Offer Close Rs. 281.98

Bid Open Rs. 279.71

Offer Open Rs. 281.85

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP PBS

Comments

200 characters

Modest depreciation

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Section 122 (5) and Section 122 (5A): ATIR explains scope of amendment procedure

307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

MoU inked with China to increase cotton production

Online business integration, other matters: FBR failed to defend case before FTO

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

Mengal now faces prospect of arrest

Read more stories