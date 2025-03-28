AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Crime families clash in Guy Ritchie’s starry new series ‘MobLand’

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 10:13am
Director Guy Ritchie, cast members Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan attend the premiere of the TV series “MobLand” in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Director Guy Ritchie, cast members Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan attend the premiere of the TV series “MobLand” in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British filmmaker Guy Ritchie takes viewers back into the dark world of organised crime in “MobLand”, his latest television series that features a stellar ensemble cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

The 10-episode show follows two feuding London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Hardy plays the Harrigans’ well-connected fixer Harry Da Souza.

“I was interested in the traditional genre, so to speak, that it’s gangsters in one family. I haven’t done that before,” director and executive producer Ritchie said at the show’s global premiere in London on Thursday.

“MobLand” comes hot on the heels of Ritchie’s hit 2024 Netflix series “The Gentlemen”.

Ritchie, who made his feature film debut with the 1998 crime comedy “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and went on to direct movies including “Snatch”, “Sherlock Holmes” and “Aladdin”, said he was enjoying the smaller screen work.

“I quite like that it goes on for a long time, to be fair. I quite like TV, so it’s fun to oscillate between TV and film. I just think one informs the other,” the 56-year-old said.

“MobLand” stars Brosnan as the Harrigan family head, crime boss Conrad, with Mirren playing his influence-wielding wife, Maeve. Brosnan received the script from Ritchie last summer while he was working with Mirren on their upcoming movie “The Thursday Murder Club” and the two agreed to embark on the project.

The experience marked a first for the 71-year-old, who said shooting on the series had only wrapped the day before the premiere.

K-pop group TXT energised and excited for European tour debut

“This is bonkers. I’ve never had something like this happen in life where you work for five months, finish and then the next night you’re on the red carpet. But that’s the way the world is going - fast,” he said. Brosnan, who previously starred in the series “The Son”, said he was excited to return to TV. “It keeps you on your feet.

And if the writing’s really good and you have people who know how to create an ensemble and create drama, then it’s hard work, but it’s exhilarating,“ he said.

The show also provided a brand-new experience for Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, who created its music with composer Ilan Eshkeri.

“I’m familiar with scoring, but this was different because of the sheer length of music involved,” Bellamy said.

“Normally a film would be 90 minutes or something, but this is like 10 hours.”

“We were trying to combine this kind of gritty London gangster feel with the more privileged kind of luxury of the Harrigans. We were combining quite industrial electronic music with string quartet music,” he added.

“MobLand”, which is written by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth, premieres on Paramount+ on March 30.

Guy Ritchie MobLand British filmmaker

Comments

200 characters

Crime families clash in Guy Ritchie’s starry new series ‘MobLand’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories