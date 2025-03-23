No change in govt’s policy on solar energy: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the government’s policy on solar energy remained unchanged and promotion of renewable energy was “a top priority”, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review matters pertaining to the Power Division.

The statement comes days after the government reduced the buyback rate for net metering electricity to Rs10 per unit from previously Rs27 per unit, attributing the decision to “significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers”.

Govt reduces buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity to Rs10 per unit

Under the new structure, imported and exported units will be treated separately for billing purposes. The exported units will be purchased at the revised buyback rate of Rs10 per unit, while the imported units will be billed at the applicable peak/off-peak rates, inclusive of taxes and surcharges, during the monthly billing cycle.

“There is no change in government’s policy on solar energy and promotion of renewable energy remains a priority,” the premier said on Sunday.

He directed the authorities concerned to remove ambiguities among public regarding solarisation policy through “facts and figures”.

The premier also announced that the government would soon unveil a comprehensive relief package aimed at reducing electricity costs for the public.

Govt to maintain petroleum prices, slash electricity tariffs in new relief plan

The prime minister said the government would provide relief to electricity consumers in line with reforms in the power sector.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also directed for expediting the process of privatisation of power distribution companies.

He directed to resolve any legal or other matters regarding liquidation of generation companies.

The prime minister ordered improved coordination between the Power Division, Water Resources Division, and Petroleum Division for a comprehensive strategy regarding the energy sector.