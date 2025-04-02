Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Swiss watchmaker Rolex debuts new model for 2025

  • Land-Dweller was revealed at Watches and Wonders Geneva
BR Life & Style Published 02 Apr, 2025 02:46pm
Photo: Rolex
Photo: Rolex

Luxury Swiss watchmaker has debuted a brand new watch design at Geneva’s Watches and Wonders on Tuesday. The Land-Dweller was spotted on brand ambassador, tennis icon Roger Federer recently who also made an appearance at the fair.

Watches and Wonders Geneva is a luxury watch fair, and brings together watchmakers and enthusiasts from all over the world.

Federer and Rolex announced the release through a new video on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Land-Dweller – a new model in over a decade – is set to be offered in three versions: white Rolesor with a black dial, Everose gold with a white dial, and platinum with an ice blue dial, each paired with a honeycomb motif and the new Flat Jubilee bracelet, according to the brand’s website.

Seeking to set itself apart from the existing Sea-Dweller, the new model is “designed for those well-grounded men and women who build their own destinies seeing opportunity in every moment,” according to a press release issued by Rolex.

The company also offered updates to several classics with new materials, dials and design refinements.

This year, Rolex is releasing a Daytona with a bright turquoise dial, reminiscent of the ‘Tiffany’ blue associated with the heritage jeweler.

Photo: Rolex
Photo: Rolex

The GMT model, which turns 70 this year will get an upgrade and be offered in a bright “Sprite” green.

Photo: Rolex
Photo: Rolex

This year, the Sky-Dweller arrives with a sunray green dial matched with an 18 carat yellow gold case and Jubilee bracelet, marking the first time Rolex has paired these two tones on this model.

Photo: Rolex
Photo: Rolex

Earlier this year, it was reported that the watchmaker is raising prices on some of its most popular models after gold values surged in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

The Geneva-based company hiked prices as much as 8% on some models made from precious metals.

