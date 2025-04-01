AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Apr 01, 2025
Sports

Former captain Edwards named new England women's cricket coach

AFP Published 01 Apr, 2025

LONDON: Former captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of the England women’s team, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday.

Edwards, 45, was the favourite to take up the post after Jon Lewis was sacked as coach less than a fortnight ago following England’s humiliating 16-0 Women’s Ashes series loss in Australia earlier this year.

One of the outstanding batters of her generation, Edwards made more than 300 international appearances, winning two World Cups and lifting the Ashes five times across a 20-year playing career – 10 of which she spent as England captain.

Since retiring as a player in 2017, Edwards has built an impressive track record a coach, both at home and abroad, winning several trophies with Southern Vipers, the inaugural Hundred title at Southern Brave and India’s Women’s Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

England Women’s coach Jon Lewis sacked after Ashes drubbing

“I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England women’s cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success,” said Edwards, who will now leave her role as Hampshire coach, in an ECB statement.

Clare Connor, managing director of England Women, described Edwards as a “proven winner” and the “outstanding candidate” to succeed Lewis.

“She has the experience, passion and expertise to lead this (England) team to success,” said Connor.

“The results she has achieved as a head coach in multiple environments, since retiring as one of the greatest ever England players, is testament to her relentless drive and the standards she sets for those around her.”

One of Edwards’s first major decisions as England coach will the appointment of a new captain.

Heather Knight, who herself succeeded Edwards in 2016, stood down as skipper following an ECB review into the Ashes debacle.

But there is no obvious successor, with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean and even the uncapped Grace Scrivens all suggested as potential replacements.

England’s women, who have not won a trophy since the 50-over World Cup in 2017, play white-ball series against West Indies and India before a 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

Edwards’s first game as coach will be against the West Indies at Canterbury on May 21, with the ECB saying a new captain will be “announced in due course”.

