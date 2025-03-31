AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sends more prisoners to El Salvador despite court dispute

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2025 08:19pm
This handout picture released on March 16, 2025, by El Salvador’s Presidency press office shows the arrival of alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in the city of Tecoluca, El Salvador. Photo: AFP
This handout picture released on March 16, 2025, by El Salvador’s Presidency press office shows the arrival of alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in the city of Tecoluca, El Salvador. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States has sent 17 more prisoners to El Salvador despite an ongoing court dispute, with the Central American nation’s leader releasing another dramatic video of the transfer.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the 17 inmates as “violent criminals” that belonged to two gangs – El Salvador’s MS-13 and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua – which Washington has declared foreign terrorist organizations.

“These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens,” Rubio said in a statement in which he thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Rubio said the prisoners included “murderers and rapists.” Bukele went further and said there were “six child rapists.”

In a Hollywood-style video Bukele posted on social media, a US military aircraft is seen opening up as prisoners are escorted out by masked troops.

US judge questions Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans

The men are brought to their knees with their hands tied in the back and their heads forcibly shaven before they are put behind bars.

Rubio did not state under which authority the United States sent the prisoners.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to crack down on migration, has invoked the rarely used Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to justify deportations without the usual due process spelled out by the US Constitution.

A federal judge on March 15 ordered a halt to deportations under the act, as several planeloads were already in the process of heading to El Salvador.

Bukele – a champion of mass incarceration who has offered to take in inmates from the United States on the cheap – responded sarcastically on social media that the judge’s order came too late.

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the lower court’s halt, arguing it flagrantly infringes on presidential authority.

The federal judge’s order left the door open for deportations under other authorities.

An initial appeal by the Trump administration was turned down Wednesday with one appeals court judge saying that even “Nazis got better treatment” from the United States during World War II.

El Salvador Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

US sends more prisoners to El Salvador despite court dispute

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Trump’s tariffs mean Europe must take control of its future, says ECB’s Lagarde

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Read more stories