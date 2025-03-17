US judge questions Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans

WASHINGTON: A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Trump administration officials to explain whether they violated his order by deporting hundreds of Venezuelan gang members over the weekend, a move that could provoke a constitutional clash between the president and the federal judiciary.

The White House asserted on Sunday that federal courts “have no jurisdiction” over President Donald Trump’s authority to expel foreign enemies under an 18th-century law historically used only in wartime.

Judge James Boasberg in Washington set a hearing for 5 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Monday and instructed the government to provide details on the timing of the flights that transported the Venezuelans to El Salvador, including whether they took off after his order was issued.

The hearing was scheduled in response to an overnight filing by the American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups seeking clarity on the flights.

The rapid developments could signal an escalation in Trump’s challenge to the U.S. Constitution’s system of checks and balances and the independence of the judicial branch of government.

At an emergency hearing on Saturday requested by the ACLU, Boasberg issued a two-week temporary block on Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport 238 alleged members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

The judge said in court that any flights already en route should return to the U.S. His written order following the hearing appeared in the court’s online docket at 7:26 p.m. ET (2326 GMT).

On Sunday, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, posted footage on X showing men being pulled off a plane in the dark of night.

“Oopsie … too late,” Bukele wrote above a news story about the judge’s order.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement on Sunday denying the administration had violated Boasberg’s order, while also questioning his power to issue it.

“A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft … full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil,” Leavitt said.

The Alien Enemies Act gives the president the wartime authority to deport non-citizens whose primary allegiance is to a foreign power. It has been invoked just three times: during the War of 1812, World War I and most recently World War II, when it was used to justify the mass internment of people of Japanese, German and Italian descent.

We're not stopping

On Monday, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said the flights were already in international airspace when the judge’s orders came and that more flights would continue.

“Once you’re outside the border, you know, it is what it is. But they’re in international waters, already on the way south, close to landing. You know what? … We did what we had to do,” he told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program.

But legal experts said the plane’s location in the air was irrelevant.

“A federal court’s jurisdiction does not stop at the water’s edge,” Steve Vladeck, a professor of law at Georgetown University’s Law Center, posted on the social media app Bluesky. “The question is whether the defendants are subject to the court order, not where the conduct being challenged takes place.”

In its filing, the ACLU also cited data from the aviation tracking website FlightAware showing another plane of deportees took off from Texas after the hearing had concluded.

The flights suggest the Trump administration may be growing more brazen in challenging judicial restraint.

Trump has sought to push the boundaries of executive power since taking office in January, cutting spending authorized by Congress, dismantling agencies and firing tens of thousands of federal workers.

With the Republican-controlled Congress largely backing his agenda, federal judges have often been the only constraint on his executive actions, putting many on hold while they consider their legality. In some cases, advocacy groups have said the administration is refusing to comply with judicial orders.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that the alleged Venezuelan gang members “were bad people” but deferred to lawyers when asked whether his administration had violated the court order.

Some legal experts, however, have said the White House appears to be openly defying the judge.

While the Trump administration has variously described the Venezuelans as gang members, “monsters,” or “alien terrorists,” it has not provided evidence to back up its assertions, and the ACLU criticized authorities for falsely applying the label.

It was not clear whether all of the migrants in question were removed under the Alien Enemies Act, or whether some were deported under standard immigration law procedure.

Asked on Fox what was next, Homan said: “Another flight, another flight every day.”

“We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think,” he added.