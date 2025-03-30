Saudi Arabia, UAE, other nations celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Millions of muslims across the globe observed Eid ul-Fitr on Sunday with special dawn prayers and celebrations, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates where massive congregations gathered at major mosques and prayer grounds.

Eid ul-Fitr festivities also commenced in Türkiye, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine after the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted on Saturday, marking the end of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia, UAE to observe Eid today

Similarly, in the UAE, Eid prayers were held at mosques and open grounds, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Eid prayer ground.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia have announced that Eid will be observed on Monday marking a full 30 day Ramadan.

Bangladesh’s National Moon Sighting Committee announced that Sunday would complete the 30 days of Ramadan, with Eid falling the following day.

Similarly, Malaysia’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) and Australia’s Fatwa Council confirmed Monday as Eid based on astronomical calculations.

In Pakistan, while the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet to determine the moon sighting for a possible Eid on Monday, the Bohra community celebrated the festival a day earlier, holding congregational prayers in Karachi’s Saddar, Soldier Bazaar, and other neighborhoods.

Additionally, Afghan refugees in Pakistan also observed Eid on Sunday, with prayers conducted under tight security in areas like Bajaur.