Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

NA session summoned on April 7

Naveed Butt Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday summoned National Assembly session on Monday evening (April 7, 2025) at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The President summoned the National Assembly session under Article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session. The secretary National Assembly had already issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier on March 20, 2025, the National Assembly session was abruptly adjourned after Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah lashed out at federal ministers for their continued absence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

