IT and financials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.42% lower at 15,814.82 points.

Sri Lanka’s Colombo consumer price index fell 2.6% year-on-year in March, the statistics department said on Friday.

The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company and Ceylinco Holdings were the top losers by index points, down 144 points and 55 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 52.9 million shares from 47.37 million shares in the previous session.