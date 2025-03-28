Govt reduces petrol price by Re1, keeps diesel price unchanged

The government on Friday reduced the price of petrol by Re1 per litre, while keeping the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged, according to a Finance Division notification.

The prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs254.63 and Rs258.64 per litre, respectively, till April 15.

“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of Petroleum Products, based on the price variations in the international market,” the notification said.

The new prices will come into effect from March 29, it added.

On March 15, the federal government decided to maintain the prices of all petroleum products at their current levels for the fortnight.