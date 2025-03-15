AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Business & Finance

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

  • Prices of petrol and HSD to remain at Rs255.63, and Rs258.64 per litre, respectively
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2025

The government has decided to maintain the prices of all petroleum products at their current levels for the fortnight, starting March 16, according to a Finance Division notification.

For the next 15 days, the prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs255.63, and Rs258.64 per litre, respectively.

The new prices come into effect from March 16, 2025.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government could reduce petroleum product prices by up to Rs14.16 per litre in the upcoming fortnight starting from March 16, 2025 due to a reduction in global oil prices and premium, according to oil marketing companies (OMCs)’ estimates.

On February 28, the federal government reduced the price of petrol by Re0.50 and that of the HSD by Rs5.31 for the next fortnight ending March 15.

