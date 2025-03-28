IT and financials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.42% lower at 15,814.82 points.

Sri Lanka’s Colombo consumer price index fell 2.6% year-on-year in March, the statistics department said on Friday.

The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company and Ceylinco Holdings were the top losers by index points, down 144 points and 55 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 52.9 million shares from 47.37 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dipped to 1.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 2.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 218.73 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.48 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka financial markets will remain closed on Monday for a holiday.