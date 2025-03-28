AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance

Exchange forum for market boost: PSX, CSE & DSE sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: In a landmark move to strengthen regional capital market cooperation, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for the establishment of an exchange forum aimed at enhancing market development and integration.

According to an announcement by PSX, the agreement, signed on March 27, 2025 in Colombo, aims to establish an exchange forum to facilitate technology development and sharing, human resource sharing, product development, regulatory collaboration, investor protection, and knowledge exchange, fostering a continuing relationship across the three markets.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from all three exchanges, including Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director & CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange; Rajeeva Bandaranaike, CEO of Colombo Stock Exchange; and Momin Ul Islam, Chairman Board of Directors Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC (DSE). Also present at the ceremony was Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) along with other senior officials.

