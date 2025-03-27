AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
IT and energy stocks lift Sri Lankan shares higher

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.22% higher at 15,882.06
Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 04:53pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, led by information technology and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.22% higher at 15,882.06 points.

Ceylinco Holdings and Lanka Ashok Leyland were the top gainers by index points, up 96.5 points and 49 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index fell to 47.37 million shares from 88.14 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares close largely flat as losses in IT offset other gains

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 1.64 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 101.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.041 billion rupees, the data showed.

