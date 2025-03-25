AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close largely flat as losses in IT offset other gains

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 04:31pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares ended largely flat on Tuesday, as gains in communication services and materials were offset by losses in IT and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dipped a marginal 0.03% to end at 15,908.23 points.

Ceylinco Holdings was the top loser by index points, falling 247 points on the day.

Senkadagala Finance was the top gainer, up 65.75 points on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 78.46 million shares from 35.7 million shares in the previous session.

IT and real estate stocks lift Sri Lankan shares higher

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.89 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.8 million) from 1.90 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers purchasing stocks worth 135.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.88 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares close largely flat as losses in IT offset other gains

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles nearly 200 points higher

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

OGDCL expands Reko Diq funding commitment to $627mn

Gold price per tola sheds Rs800 in Pakistan

POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from KP’s Shewa discovery

Read more stories