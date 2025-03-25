Sri Lankan shares close largely flat as losses in IT offset other gains

Sri Lankan shares ended largely flat on Tuesday, as gains in communication services and materials were offset by losses in IT and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dipped a marginal 0.03% to end at 15,908.23 points.

Ceylinco Holdings was the top loser by index points, falling 247 points on the day.

Senkadagala Finance was the top gainer, up 65.75 points on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 78.46 million shares from 35.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.89 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.8 million) from 1.90 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers purchasing stocks worth 135.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.88 billion rupees, the data showed.