AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-27

Journalist charged with disinfo sent to FIA remand

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical remand of journalist Waheed Murad in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Murad, who was taken into custody last night from his residence in Sector G-8 produced by FIA before the judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah for obtaining his physical remand in a case registered against him under various sections including 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyber terrorism), 20 (malicious code), and 26 of PECA.

During the hearing, the journalist told the court that they broke down the door and entered his house.

My mother-in-law is a cancer patient and has come from Canada for treatment, he said, adding that he was handed over to the FIA 20 minutes ago.

He said he was taken at 3am, blindfolded for hours, and only had his blindfold removed a few minutes ago.

When the judge asked the FIA personnel when the journalist was arrested, they replied last night.

Hadi Ali Chatta, the journalist’s lawyer said that his client was subjected to unlawful treatment.

Imaan Mazari informed the court that we have already filed a petition against his alleged illegal detention.

The FIA official told the court that the accused had shared a post related to a proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and related to Balochistan province. They requested the court to grant 10 days to conduct investigation of him regarding his social media accounts. Remand is also required for the recovery of the mobile of the accused, they said.

Mazari said that Murad is a journalist and his remand is necessary. Hadisaid that journalism has become a crime in this country. Journalists are being arrested to harass them, he said, adding that did FIA issued any notice to Murad.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its judgment. Later, while announcing its judgment approved his two days physical remand.

AFP adds: A journalist was charged with spreading disinformation online hours after his family reported he was seized in an overnight raid on his home.

Muhammad Waheed Murad, a multimedia journalist for Saudi-owned Urdu News, is the second reporter in recent days to come up against Pakistan’s strengthened laws targeting online content.

Murad is facing several charges including committing “cyber terrorism” and spreading “false and fake information”. The charge sheet seen by AFP accused Murad of glorifying a deadly attack on a train carried out by separatists in Balochistan.

“The pattern of his abduction was the same as in the past,” Imaan Mazari told AFP. “The abductors, their modus operandi, and the way they stormed the house in the dead of night make it clear who they are.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIA Peca Waheed Murad

Comments

200 characters

Journalist charged with disinfo sent to FIA remand

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories