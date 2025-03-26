Peri urban plan being followed for Faisalabad: DG FDA

FAISALABAD: Second proposed master plan has been dropped and the Peri Urban Plan is being followed for the planned, organized, scientific, futuristic and systematic growth of Faisalabad, said Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Ch.

Addressing the business community and stakeholders relating to the real estate sector in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that most of the challenges hampering urban development are due to the poor enforcement and we have to amend existing strategy according to the ground realities.

He said that the city has been divided into different zones under Faisalabad Peri-Urban Structure Plan (FPUSP) and the Environment Impact Report has been declared mandatory for all types of new constructions and housing colonies. He said that 30,000 acres of brown area has been trimmed under the zoning system while at provincial level Outline Development Plans have been prepared for 125 cities including Faisalabad.

About resources, he said that FDA executes different schemes as deposit work and these are handed over to the FMC or concerned departments after their completion. Hence, FDA was never responsible for the maintenance and repair of these schemes. He said that general road conditions in Faisalabad are very pathetic and despite this fact, FDA has planned to develop Sheikhupura road as a state-of-the-art carriageway. He said that a ramp in front of FCCI complex would also be constructed very soon. He said that revamping of treat bakers crossing was also at the anvil.

About FDA city, he said that most of the issues have been settled with FESCO and 14 transformers have been installed out of 18 and remaining would also become functional by the end of this year. He said that Central Park and Sports Complex are being developed while the new campus of DPS was also nearing completion. He said that the security system has also been improved in FDA city paving way to accelerate its speedy colonization. He further said that records of all FDA colonies have been digitized which would be integrated to gear up the transfer cases of plots. He also stressed the need to regularize old illegal housing colonies through one-time waiver.

He said that WASA has received a funding of Rs 11 billion to revamp the sewerage system. He suggested that the service area of WASA should be increased to provide sewerage facilities to the private colonies being developed outside its current domain.

