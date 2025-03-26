Jordan buys estimated 50,000 tons of wheat in tender

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased about 50,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said. It was believed to have been bought from Bulgarian trading house Buildcom at an estimated $265.00 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) for shipment in the second half of August, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. Traders said they received indications Jordan will issue a new tender in the coming days for 120,000 tons of wheat.