President confers Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 recipients

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 personalities including Pakistani nationals and foreigners in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

The investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan e Sadr in which different personalities were decorated with civil awards in recognition of their services in health, education, literature, journalism, public, research, diplomatic matters and economy.

Pakistan Day marked with military parade in Islamabad

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, the Chairman of the Senate, parliamentarians, members of civil society, diplomats, the media, and many others.

Nishan-i-Pakistan (posthumous) was conferred upon Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister and founder of PPP in recognition of his outstanding services to the country, democracy and people. The award was received by Sanam Bhutto.

Pakistan Day: CJCSC, Service Chiefs greet nation

The other recipients who were conferred with awards in different categories included: