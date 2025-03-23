AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President confers Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 recipients

APP Published 23 Mar, 2025 09:15pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 personalities including Pakistani nationals and foreigners in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

The investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan e Sadr in which different personalities were decorated with civil awards in recognition of their services in health, education, literature, journalism, public, research, diplomatic matters and economy.

Pakistan Day marked with military parade in Islamabad

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, the Chairman of the Senate, parliamentarians, members of civil society, diplomats, the media, and many others.

Nishan-i-Pakistan (posthumous) was conferred upon Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister and founder of PPP in recognition of his outstanding services to the country, democracy and people. The award was received by Sanam Bhutto.

Pakistan Day: CJCSC, Service Chiefs greet nation

The other recipients who were conferred with awards in different categories included:

  • Air Marshal (retd) Raja Shahid Hamid (late) – Nishan-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)

  • Sultan Ali Akbar Allana – Nishan-i-Khidmat

  • SP Muhammad Ejaz Khan Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • DSP Allama Iqbal Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • DSP Sardar Hussain Shaheed, Constables Irshad Ali and Jahnzaib – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • Additional SHO Adnan Afridi Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • SI Taimoor Shahzad Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • LHC Mohammad Farooq Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • Sepoy Muhammad Asif Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • Allah Rakhio (late) – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Capt (retd) Khurram Agha – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Ali Haider Gilani – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Khawaja Anver Majidd – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Hussain Daud – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Professor Dr Shaheryar – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Zaryab Setna – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Javed Jabbar – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Mohtarma Sadia Rashid – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Jimmy Engineer – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Umar Farooq – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Naveed Shirwani – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Capt. (retd) Hamza Anjum Shaheed – Sitara-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • Malik Sabz Ali Shaheed – Sitara-i-Shujaat (posthumous)

  • Muhammad Samiur Rehman – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Irfan Nawaz Mamon – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan Watoo – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar – Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Ali Salman Habib (late) – Sitara-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)

  • Waqar ud din Syed – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Ayaz Khan – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Professor Dr Ziaul Haq – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Imtiaz Hussain – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Jameel Ahmad – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Syed Azhar Hasnain Abidi – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Zafar Waqar Taj – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Muhammad Hussain alias Murad Sadpara (late) – Sitara-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)

  • Bahrose Hussain Baloch – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer – Sitara-i-Imtiaz

  • Naveed Ahmad Fareed – Presidential Prize of Performance Award

  • Rashid Waheed Khawaja – Presidential Prize of Performance Award

  • Mohtarma Aniqa Bano – Presidential Prize of Performance Award

  • Barkat Shah – Presidential Prize of Performance Award

  • Haydar Qurbonov – Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam

  • Dr Christine Brunhilde – Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam

  • Agostino Da Polenza – Tamgha-i-Pakistan

  • Professor Valevia Piacentini – Tamgha-i-Pakistan

  • Syed Shakeel Shah – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Ashhad Jawwad – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Amin Muhammad Lakhani – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Rehan Mahtab Chawla – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Syed Jawad Hussain Jafferi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Professor Dr Usman Qamar – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Mohtarma Dr Sara Qureshi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Ikram Ullah – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Muhammad Yousaf Khan – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Sarwar Muneer Rao – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Hassan Ayub – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Syed Abid Mehdi Kazmi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Mir Nadir Khan Magsi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Dr Xinmin Liu – Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam

Pakistan Day civil awards President Asif Ali Zardari March 23rd

Comments

200 characters

President confers Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 recipients

Pakistan Day marked with military parade in Islamabad

World Bank likely to approve additional IDA credit to PRR

Security forces kill 16 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border: ISPR

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

New Zealand hand sorry Pakistan biggest defeat to clinch T20 series

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Iran foreign minister says certain things need to change to enable talks with US

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza, Hamas says

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Read more stories