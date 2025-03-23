President confers Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 recipients

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred Pakistan’s civil awards upon 69 personalities including Pakistani nationals and foreigners in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.
The investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan e Sadr in which different personalities were decorated with civil awards in recognition of their services in health, education, literature, journalism, public, research, diplomatic matters and economy.
The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, the Chairman of the Senate, parliamentarians, members of civil society, diplomats, the media, and many others.
Nishan-i-Pakistan (posthumous) was conferred upon Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister and founder of PPP in recognition of his outstanding services to the country, democracy and people. The award was received by Sanam Bhutto.
The other recipients who were conferred with awards in different categories included:
Air Marshal (retd) Raja Shahid Hamid (late) – Nishan-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)
Sultan Ali Akbar Allana – Nishan-i-Khidmat
SP Muhammad Ejaz Khan Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
DSP Allama Iqbal Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
DSP Sardar Hussain Shaheed, Constables Irshad Ali and Jahnzaib – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
Additional SHO Adnan Afridi Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
SI Taimoor Shahzad Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
LHC Mohammad Farooq Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
Sepoy Muhammad Asif Shaheed – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
Allah Rakhio (late) – Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Capt (retd) Khurram Agha – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Ali Haider Gilani – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Khawaja Anver Majidd – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Hussain Daud – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Professor Dr Shaheryar – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Dr Zaryab Setna – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Javed Jabbar – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Mohtarma Sadia Rashid – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Jimmy Engineer – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Umar Farooq – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Dr Naveed Shirwani – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Capt. (retd) Hamza Anjum Shaheed – Sitara-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
Malik Sabz Ali Shaheed – Sitara-i-Shujaat (posthumous)
Muhammad Samiur Rehman – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Irfan Nawaz Mamon – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan Watoo – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar – Hilal-i-Imtiaz
Ali Salman Habib (late) – Sitara-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)
Waqar ud din Syed – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Ayaz Khan – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Professor Dr Ziaul Haq – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Imtiaz Hussain – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Jameel Ahmad – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Syed Azhar Hasnain Abidi – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Zafar Waqar Taj – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Muhammad Hussain alias Murad Sadpara (late) – Sitara-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)
Bahrose Hussain Baloch – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer – Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Naveed Ahmad Fareed – Presidential Prize of Performance Award
Rashid Waheed Khawaja – Presidential Prize of Performance Award
Mohtarma Aniqa Bano – Presidential Prize of Performance Award
Barkat Shah – Presidential Prize of Performance Award
Haydar Qurbonov – Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam
Dr Christine Brunhilde – Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam
Agostino Da Polenza – Tamgha-i-Pakistan
Professor Valevia Piacentini – Tamgha-i-Pakistan
Syed Shakeel Shah – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Ashhad Jawwad – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Amin Muhammad Lakhani – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Rehan Mahtab Chawla – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Syed Jawad Hussain Jafferi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Professor Dr Usman Qamar – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Mohtarma Dr Sara Qureshi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Dr Ikram Ullah – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Muhammad Yousaf Khan – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Sarwar Muneer Rao – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Hassan Ayub – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Dr Syed Abid Mehdi Kazmi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Mir Nadir Khan Magsi – Tamgha-i-Imtiaz
Dr Xinmin Liu – Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam
