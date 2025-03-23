Pakistan Day marked with military parade in Islamabad

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with grandeur and pride as a spectacular military parade was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Sunday.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs, and other high-ranking dignitaries graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of the day.

In his address, President Zardari paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their unwavering sacrifices.

“Our armed forces are prepared to make any sacrifice for the nation,” he said, acknowledging their unparalleled contributions to the country’s security and stability.

“Pakistan is facing geo-political challenges, while their brave armed forces, with support of nation, have been giving unprecedented sacrifices,” he said.

The president said India had always tried to cast an evil eye on Pakistan while Khawarij and other terrorists’ outfits wanted to achieve their evil designs, but he wanted to tell them that the nation and the armed forces were standing in unison and would foil their nefarious designs.

The president expressed the resolve that despite all challenges, they would continue building the nation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on Pakistan Day said: This day stands as a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims.

Eighty-five years ago, on March 23rd, the visionary Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with an unwavering resolve to lay the foundation for an independent homeland.

Guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect— a land shaped by their aspirations and values.

He said our nation has been blessed with immense potential, and with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, we can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure our rightful place among the nations of the world.