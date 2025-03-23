Bilawal pays homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has paid glowing tributes to late Nusrat Bhutto on her 96th birthday today (Sunday).

In a statement on Saturday, Bilawal said sacrifices rendered by his grand-mother Nusrat during the struggle for restoration of democracy are unmatched and sources of inspiration for the jiyalas and the masses.

She suffered torture and imprisonments at the hands of dictatorial regime of Gen Zia but fought valiantly.

The PPP chairman said Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed almost her entire family including husband Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, two sons, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto and even her beloved daughter and twice-elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto whose brave resistance to the martial law gave her identity of “Daughter of the East” in her struggle for the rights of the people of Pakistan.

The chairman PPP said that Nusrat Bhutto’s legacy remains a timeless fountain of inspiration, symbolising the resolve and bravery needed to confront injustice and oppression. “On this solemn occasion” he urged, “let us reaffirm our dedication to the principles and values upheld by Begum Nusrat Bhutto as we steadfastly pursue a democratic, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.”

