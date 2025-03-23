AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Massive medicine smuggling plan foiled

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has intercepted a massive shipment of 5.6 million Tramadol tablets valued at Rs2.8 billion or US$10 million that was being smuggled under the guise of export goods to Sierra Leone, Africa.

The psychotropic drug, which is controlled by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and banned in numerous countries due to its narcotic properties, was discovered hidden in a container supposedly carrying towels bound for Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Enforcement Collectorate initially flagged the suspicious shipment based on risk profiling, despite the consignment having already cleared the Green Channel of the Risk Management System.

Later, the customs officials were directed to detain the container for detailed inspection.

“Upon thorough examination at Qasim International Container Terminal, we discovered the 5.6 million Tramadol tablets concealed within the container,” said SM Irfan customs spokesman.

“Interestingly, the towels mentioned in the goods declaration were completely absent from the shipment,” he added

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Customs Act and launched an investigation to apprehend those involved in this smuggling bid.

