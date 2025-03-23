AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

LDA sifts 90,000 files

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed the sifting of 90,000 files, while it will take help from the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and PLUS team to complete the sifting of the remaining files.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by LDA DG Tahir Farooq held on Saturday to review the progress on the sifting of the LDA record. PLRA DG Ikram-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sohaib Butt and senior LADA officials were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was further told that additional technical human resources will be required to complete the processing of the files quickly. The PLRA’s technical teams will present the timeline and roadmap for sifting the remaining files.

It was also informed about the problems faced in the property transfer system at the Citizen Facilitation Centre. It discussed improving technology transfer and technical support between the LDA and the PLRA.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG said that sifting the LDA records is their top priority; with the PLRA’s cooperation, the LDA teams will complete the sifting process.

