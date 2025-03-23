AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Obaid Abrar Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has increased toll taxes for the second time on national highways and motorways.

The revised rates will take effect from April 1.

According to an official notification, toll charges for cars on national highways will be Rs70, vans Rs150, and buses Rs250. Two- and three-axle trucks will be charged Rs300, while larger trucks will pay Rs550.

Significant increases have been applied to several major motorways, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35. The toll for cars on the M1 Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway has risen from Rs500 to Rs550. On the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway, the fee has increased from Rs700 to Rs800.

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Similarly, car tolls on the M4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan route have gone up from Rs950 to Rs1,050, while those on the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway have been raised from Rs1,100 to Rs1,200.

The M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motorway now charges Rs650 for cars, up from Rs600. The toll for cars on the E35 Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra route has been increased from Rs250 to Rs300. For larger vehicles, toll rates across these motorways now range from Rs850 to Rs5,750.

