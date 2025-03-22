PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after key visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Islamabad on Saturday after completing a significant visit to Saudi Arabia, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

During his trip, the premier held high-level meetings aimed at boosting trade, enhancing partnerships in key sectors, and fostering broader economic collaboration between the two nations.

PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH); prays for country’s progress

A key highlight of the visit was PM Shehbaz’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed strategies to deepen economic ties and explore new avenues for mutual growth.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz met with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and the Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement, focusing on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and attracting increased Saudi investment to Pakistan.

Beyond the economic agenda, PM Shehbaz also paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Medina and performed Umrah in Mecca alongside his delegation.