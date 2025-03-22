AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after key visit to Saudi Arabia

BR Web Desk Published 22 Mar, 2025 04:37pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Islamabad on Saturday after completing a significant visit to Saudi Arabia, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

During his trip, the premier held high-level meetings aimed at boosting trade, enhancing partnerships in key sectors, and fostering broader economic collaboration between the two nations.

PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH); prays for country’s progress

A key highlight of the visit was PM Shehbaz’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed strategies to deepen economic ties and explore new avenues for mutual growth.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz met with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and the Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement, focusing on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and attracting increased Saudi investment to Pakistan.

Beyond the economic agenda, PM Shehbaz also paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Medina and performed Umrah in Mecca alongside his delegation.

Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

