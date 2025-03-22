AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
2025-03-22

PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH); prays for country’s progress

APP Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

MADINAH AL MUNAWARAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), after arriving here on the second leg of his four-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The doors of Riaz-ul-Jannah were exclusively opened for the prime minister and his delegation.

Accompanied by his high-level delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabawi and prayed for Muslim world unity and the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, as the prime minister arrived at Madinah Munawarah from Jeddah, he was received by Madina’s Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan al-Saud.

While being in Jeddah, he held meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri and discussed strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

