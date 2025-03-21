After hitting record high, gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

After hitting record high in the previous session, gold prices fell in Pakistan on Friday, in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs318,800 after a single-day fall of Rs2,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs273,319 after it registered a decline of Rs1,712, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,800 to hit then all-time high of Rs320,800.

The international rate of gold also increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,031 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decline of $19 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs49 to Rs3,475 per tola in Pakistan.