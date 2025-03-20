Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to soar in Pakistan in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs1,800 on Thursday to reach a record Rs320,800.

10-gram gold was sold at Rs275,034 after it registered an increase of Rs1,543, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, the yellow metal soared to Rs319,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,050 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $12 during the day.

Moreover, silver price decreased by Rs31 to clock in at Rs3,524.