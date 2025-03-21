AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
IT and real estate stocks lift Sri Lankan shares higher

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.38% higher at 15,879.33
Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 04:47pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, led by gains in information technology and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.38% higher at 15,879.33.

Carson Cumberbatch and Lanka Ashok Leyland were the top gainers by index points on the CSE All Share, rising 30 points and 26.75 points respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 54.5 million shares from 197 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as IT, financial stocks rise

The equity market’s turnover dipped to 1.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.6 million) from 3.67 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 252.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 1.55 billion rupees, the data showed.

