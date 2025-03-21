AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Technology

Beijing boosts AI startup Manus, as China looks for the next DeepSeek

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 04:21pm
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence”, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence”, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus on Thursday registered its China-facing AI assistant and was featured for the first time in a state media broadcast, highlighting Beijing’s strategy of boosting domestic AI firms that have received overseas recognition.

Since China’s DeepSeek shocked Silicon Valley by releasing AI models comparable to its U.S. competitors but developed at a fraction of the cost, Chinese investors have been on the lookout for the next domestic startup with the potential to upend the global tech order.

Some have pointed to Manus. The company went viral on X a few weeks ago by releasing what it claimed to be the world’s first general AI agent, capable of making decisions and executing tasks autonomously, with much less prompting required compared to AI chatbots like ChatGPT and DeepSeek.

Beijing is now showing signs that it will support Manus’ rollout within China, echoing its response to DeepSeek’s success. State broadcaster CCTV on Thursday devoted television coverage to Manus for the first time, publishing a video on the difference between its AI agent and DeepSeek’s AI chatbot.

Zong 4G integrates DeepSeek AI’s open-source models into ecosystem

Beijing’s municipal government on Thursday announced that a Chinese version of an earlier Manus product, an AI assistant called Monica, had completed the registration required for generative AI apps in China, clearing an important regulatory hurdle.

Chinese regulators require all generative AI applications released in the country to abide by strict rules, partly designed to ensure these products do not generate content considered sensitive or damaging by Beijing.

Last week Manus announced a strategic partnership with the team behind tech giant Alibaba’s Qwen AI models.

The move could bolster the domestic roll-out of Manus’ AI agent, which is currently only available to users with invite codes and has a waiting list of 2 million, according to the startup.

