Zong 4G integrates DeepSeek AI’s open-source models into ecosystem

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has integrated DeepSeek AI’s open-source models into its ecosystem aimed at enhancing efficiency. DeepSeek AI’s open-source framework provides Zong 4G with the flexibility to develop AI-driven solutions without the constraints of proprietary models. It delivers higher efficiency at a lower operational cost, making it an ideal choice for enterprise applications and cost-effective AI+ integrations.

ZongAeye, Zong 4G’s internal AI-powered system, leverages DeepSeek AI to enhance employee productivity by enabling more effective data access and improving operational efficiency.

“Our focus is on harnessing AI+ to enhance internal efficiencies while improving user experiences,” said Zong 4G’s Chief Technical Officer, Mao Weiliang. “While we develop AI solutions for our customers, we also recognize our responsibility to transform our own operations. DeepSeek’s innovative AI approach aligns seamlessly with our vision of digital transformation, enabling us to automate complex tasks and drive greater operational efficiencies.”

DeepSeek’s rise highlights China’s advancements in AI. As AI-driven innovation reshapes industries, its impact on telecommunications is revolutionizing operational efficiency and digital transformation. By integrating DeepSeek AI solutions, Zong 4G is not only optimizing internal processes but also embracing AI+ developments to enhance the customer experience.

