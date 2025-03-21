Key policy reforms: SECP sets up Sustainable Finance Advisory Group

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has established a Sustainable Finance Advisory Group to provide strategic guidance on key policy reforms aimed at advancing sustainability in Pakistan’s capital markets.

The Advisory Group will focus on enhancing sustainability, climate resilience and gender inclusivity within the financial sector.

Key areas of focus will include integrating sustainability and climate change into capital markets, advancing gender-inclusive finance, promoting sustainable investment products and supporting the adoption of sustainability reporting standards.

The Advisory group will also facilitate collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure the long-term resilience and sustainability of Pakistan’s economic future.

The Sustainable Finance Advisory Group comprises Farrukh H Sabzwari, Ehsan Malik, SaifUllah, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, Assad Hameed Khan, representatives from the Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation and UN Women and Musarat Jabeen who will serve as the Convener of the advisory group.

The formation of this Advisory Group reflects SECP’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices and aligning Pakistan’s capital markets with international best practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025