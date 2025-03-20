AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as IT, financial stocks rise

  • CSE All Share index settled up 1.67% at 15,662.93
Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 07:28pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.67% at 15,662.93.

LOLC Finance PLC and John Keells Holdings were the top gainers by index points on the CSE All Share, rising 28.36 points and 19.68 points, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 197 million shares from 56.8 million shares in the previous session.

Utilities and industrials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 1.25 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 141.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.56 billion rupees, the data showed.

