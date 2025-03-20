Sri Lanka shares end higher as IT, financial stocks rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.67% at 15,662.93.

LOLC Finance PLC and John Keells Holdings were the top gainers by index points on the CSE All Share, rising 28.36 points and 19.68 points, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 197 million shares from 56.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 1.25 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 141.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.56 billion rupees, the data showed.