AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.93%)
BOP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.87%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.92%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 227.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.67%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
POWER 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PPL 191.60 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.21%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.42%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,940 Increased By 965.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 36,561 Increased By 65.5 (0.18%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Miley Cyrus must face lawsuit over claims she copied Bruno Mars hit

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pop star Miley Cyrus lost an early bid to dismiss a lawsuit in California federal court that accused her of unlawfully copying Bruno Mars’ song “When I Was Your Man” for her number-one hit “Flowers.”

On Tuesday, US District Judge Dean Pregerson rejected, Cyrus’ argument that Tempo Music Investments, which said it owns a share of the copyright in Mars’ song, could not bring the lawsuit.

Tempo is unaffiliated with Mars, who is not involved in the lawsuit.

Spokespeople and attorneys for Cyrus’ label Sony Music did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision on Wednesday.

Tempo attorney Alex Weingarten of Willkie Farr & Gallagher said on Wednesday that the company is “thrilled but not the least surprised” by the decision and “extremely confident in prevailing” in the case.

Cyrus released “Flowers” on her 2023 album “Endless Summer Vacation.” “Flowers” has over 1 billion streams on Spotify and won the Song of the Year Grammy award in 2024.

Tempo sued Cyrus and Sony Music in September, arguing that “Flowers” duplicates “numerous melodic, harmonic and lyrical elements” of Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013.

Tempo said in the complaint that it bought its share of “When I Was Your Man” from the song’s co-writer Philip Lawrence in 2020.

Cyrus and her song’s co-writers asked the court in November to dismiss the claims against them, arguing that Tempo lacked standing to sue under U.S. copyright law because it did not have “exclusive rights” to the song.

Pregerson ruled against Cyrus on Tuesday.

Hollywood urges Trump to protect film, TV from AI

“Because Lawrence as a co-owner could sue for infringement, Tempo as co‐owner, in lieu of Lawrence, can sue for infringement without joining the other co‐owners,” Pregerson said.

The case is Tempo Music Investments LLC v. Cyrus, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:24-cv-07910.

For Tempo: Alex Weingarten, Amy Stern and Jeffrey Logan of Willkie Farr & Gallagher For Cyrus: Peter Anderson of Davis Wright Tremaine

Miley Cyrus

Comments

200 characters

Miley Cyrus must face lawsuit over claims she copied Bruno Mars hit

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories