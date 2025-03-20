AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.93%)
BOP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.87%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.92%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 227.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.67%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
POWER 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PPL 191.60 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.21%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.42%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,940 Increased By 965.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 36,561 Increased By 65.5 (0.18%)
China, HK stocks decline as investors turn cautious after strong gains

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:22am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as investors turned wary of short-term volatility after a surge in tech stocks and the Hang Seng Index hitting a three-year high.

China, HK stocks end steady

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,424.16 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.39%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.87%, consumer staples dropping 1.15% and healthcare off 0.39%. Real estate edged up 0.1%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 1.18% to 24,477.72.

  • Hong Kong-listed tech giants extended losses, retreating 1.7% by the lunch break.

  • Hong Kong stocks had accumulated significant gains in the previous session, and, as a result, some investors took profits, which is quite normal, said Kenny Ng, securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

  • The major resistance for the Hang Seng in the short term is 25,000 points, he added.

  • Index heavyweight Tencent lost 2.6% after the internet giant, late on Wednesday, forecast a “low teens” rise in capital expenditure this year.

  • The price-to-earnings ratio of the MSCI China Index reached its previous peak of around 12 times and that valuation is unlikely to improve further if economic growth remains weak, BofA Securities analysts said in a note this week.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.21%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.14% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 was down 0.16%.

  • Additionally, China left benchmark lending rates unchanged after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates.

  • In Hong Kong, where the local currency is pegged to the US dollar, its de facto central bank warned rates will remain at relatively high levels for some time.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.30% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.25%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

