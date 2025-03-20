AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-20

China, HK stocks end steady

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed nearly unchanged on Wednesday, as investors weighed profit-taking from the recent tech rally against the potential effects of Beijing’s measures to stimulate consumption.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index held its ground by market close, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% lower. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher.

“Last week marked the first instance of material hedge fund profit-taking across Hong Kong and China since the beginning of the recent rally,” Morgan Stanley traders said in a note to investors. Hedge funds have nearly fully unwound their buying in onshore shares since mid-January, but only around 30% of inflows into Hong Kong shares have been reversed, the traders said.

Shares of China’s artificial intelligence companies were down 2% while Hong Kong’s tech index dropped 1.1%. The two sub-indexes have risen 13% and 35%, respectively.

Shares of Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, rose 0.7% after it reported an almost 50% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analysts’ estimates, and also raised its target for electric vehicle deliveries.

Meanwhile, electric car maker Xpeng slumped 5.8% following the release of its quarterly results on Tuesday. “We expect China’s growth momentum to moderate after a strong start to 2025, as the US tariffs start to bite, and the effect of policy stimulus fades,” said Jacqueline Rong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas.

Last week, China unveiled an action plan aimed at boosting consumption, with measures including increasing residents’ income and establishing a childcare subsidy scheme.

China stocks HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks end steady

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories