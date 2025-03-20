AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Maryam leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has left here for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. President PML-N...
Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has left here for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif bade farewell to Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He hugged CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and profoundly prayed for her well-being.

Nawaz Sharif prayed for the well-being of the entire delegation to perform Umrah.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the CM expressed profound grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Chiniot.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. She directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured passengers.

Nawaz Sharif umrah KSA PMLN Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

