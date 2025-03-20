AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-20

Wall Street rises with focus on Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes moved higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated monetary policy decision, at a time when worries linger about trade policies and their impact on the economy.

The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range, when it releases its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Traders see the Fed lowering borrowing costs by at least two 25-basis point cuts by December, with the first expected in July, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Focus will be on new economic projections from policymakers that will give an idea of how they feel US President Donald Trump’s policies will affect economic growth, inflation and unemployment. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day.

“We see an increasing likelihood for a weaker payrolls report over the next few months that ultimately leads to a Fed rate cut at the June meeting,” said Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist, Wolfe Research. “This combined with a highly uncertain tariff path leads us to conclude that the near-term direction of the stock market remains lower.”

The European Union will tighten steel import quotas to reduce inflows by a further 15% from April, a senior EU official said, in a move aimed at preventing cheap steel flooding the European market after Washington imposed new tariffs. Boeing shares jumped 5.9% after the aircraft maker said it doesn’t see a near-term impact from tariffs.

Analysts have said that markets are now awaiting Trump’s announcements regarding reciprocal trade barriers on April 1.

At 11:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.14 points, or 0.63%, to 41,843.97, the S&P 500 gained 40.51 points, or 0.72%, to 5,654.94, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 175.40 points, or 1.01%, to 17,679.52.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, led by a 1.3% gain in consumer discretionary stocks. Tesla gained 4.7% after the EV maker logged declines over the past two sessions. US stocks have come under severe selling pressure in the recent weeks after a raft of economic indicators signaled a cooling of the economy amid trade policy uncertainties. Multiple companies have also lowered their annual forecasts, the latest being General Mills. The Pillsbury owner lowered its annual sales outlook, sending its shares down 2.3%. The benchmark S&P 500 index confirmed last week it was in correction following a 10% drop from its recent high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also confirmed a correction on March 6, while the blue-chip Dow is about 2% away from the correction threshold.

Nvidia rose 1.4%. CEO Jensen Huang said on Tuesday the company was well placed to navigate a shift in the artificial intelligence industry. Venture Global rose 3.7% on Wednesday after a report said the Trump administration is set to grant the LNG producer conditional approval to export natural gas from a proposed Louisiana facility. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 71 new lows.

Wall Street wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street rises with focus on Fed rate decision

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories