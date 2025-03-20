AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Markets Print 2025-03-20

Malaysian palm oil up

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil closed up on Wednesday after Indonesia’s reaffirmation to raise its palm oil export levy, although Malaysia’s weaker production data has capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 22 ringgit, or 0.5%, to 4,388 ringgit ($990.07) a metric ton at the close.

“The futures resumed trading on a bullish note mainly due to Indonesia’s reaffirmation of an increase in palm oil export levies. However, the weaker Malaysian palm oil export performance in palm oil production in first half of March is still capping gains,” said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group. Indonesia will raise its palm oil export levy 4.5%-10% of the crude palm oil reference price, up from 3% to 7.5%, to finance a mandated increase in the amount of the oil used in biodiesel, a plantation fund official said on Tuesday.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 10.1% to 396,865 tons during March 1-15, while Intertek Testing Services said it fell 7.5% to 420,677 metric tons.

Malaysia has maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 10% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.73%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were traded flat. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

