AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
BOP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
CNERGY 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.74%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.91%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (4.01%)
HUMNL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.22 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.77%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.35%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
PAEL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.53%)
PIBTL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.38%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
PPL 188.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.61%)
PRL 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.85%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 101.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SYM 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.43%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (5.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.05%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,558 Increased By 99.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,022 Increased By 715.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 117,701 Increased By 699.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 36,378 Increased By 244.1 (0.68%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of infrastructure attacks after Putin-Trump call

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia and Ukraine accused each other early on Wednesday of launching air attacks that sparked fires and damaged infrastructure just hours after President Vladimir Putin agreed to a limited ceasefire in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Putin agreed to temporarily stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities but declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire, coming well short of what US President Donald Trump sought as the first step toward a permanent peace deal.

Zelenskiyy, who had agreed to the full 30-day ceasefire, said after the Putin-Trump call that he would support the limited ceasefire, but urged the world to block any attempts by Moscow to drag out the war. Hours later both sides reported attacks.

“Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure and people - right now,” Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiyy’s chief of staff, said overnight on Telegram.

Regional authorities in Sumy in northeast Ukraine said that Russia’s drone attacks damaged two hospitals there, causing no injuries but forcing the evacuation of patients and hospital staff.

A 60-year-old man was injured and several houses damaged in Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region, said early on Wednesday.

Zelenskiyy said that Russia launched more than 40 drones against Ukraine in the hours following the call between Trump and Putin.

Authorities in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar said early on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a small fire at an oil depot located near the village of Kavkazskaya.

No one was injured in the fire, which spread across 20 square metres (215 square feet), but 30 employees were evacuated, the administration of the southern Russian region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“The work at the facility has been suspended,” the administration said. The Russian SHOT news Telegram posted a video of blazes at night at what seemed like an industrial area.

SHOT said the Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point is an important facility designed to transport Russian oil for exports railway and into the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system.

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar, regional authorities say

Reuters could not independently verify the SHOT report.

Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that it was suspending flights from airports Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Nizhnekamsk, Russia, all hundreds kilometres east of Moscow, to “ensure air safety”.

The agency did not say what was the reason for the suspension, but it usually suspends flights when there are reports of drone attacks.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiyy

Comments

200 characters

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of infrastructure attacks after Putin-Trump call

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 850 points

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Oil prices ease after US-Russia agreement on 30-day energy ceasefire

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes but no full Ukraine ceasefire

Read more stories