Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar, regional authorities say

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a small fire at an oil depot located near the village of Kavkazskaya in the Krasnodar region, Russia regional authorities said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the fire that spread across 20 square metres (215 square feet), but 30 employees were evacuated, the administration of the southern Russian region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“The work at the facility has been suspended,” the administration said.