AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
BOP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
CNERGY 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.74%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.91%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (4.01%)
HUMNL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.22 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.77%)
OGDC 223.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.35%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
PAEL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.53%)
PIBTL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.38%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
PPL 188.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.61%)
PRL 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.85%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 101.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SYM 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.43%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (5.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.05%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,558 Increased By 99.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,022 Increased By 715.2 (1.87%)
KSE100 117,701 Increased By 699.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 36,378 Increased By 244.1 (0.68%)
World

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar, regional authorities say

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 12:06pm

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a small fire at an oil depot located near the village of Kavkazskaya in the Krasnodar region, Russia regional authorities said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the fire that spread across 20 square metres (215 square feet), but 30 employees were evacuated, the administration of the southern Russian region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s biggest drone attack on Moscow kills one, disrupts air and train transport

“The work at the facility has been suspended,” the administration said.

Krasnodar region Ukrainian drone attack Kavkazskaya

Comments

200 characters

